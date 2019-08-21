|
Sandra Ann Connolly
Sandra Ann Connolly, 80, of South Toledo, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the home of her daughter.
Sandra was a waitress for many years at Schmucker's Restaurant on Reynolds Road in Toledo. She was a member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Connolly; son, Bobbie and daughter Monica Connolly Myers. She is survived by her children, Brad (Tina) Connolly and Deborah (Mark) Klein. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great–grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Friday, August 23rd from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. from St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, Parkside Blvd., Toledo. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Wainz and the Doctors and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their devoted care and comfort given to Sandra. Memorial contribution are requested to be made to Hospice of NWO.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019