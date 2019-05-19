Sandra Ann Little



Sandra Ann Little, 83 of Temperance, Michigan, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania Ohio. Born April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Pickett) Springer.



She married on October 2, 1954 to Vern E. Drouillard, who preceded her in death in 1974. Her marriage to Thomas Little began on May 26, 1978. Sandra was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family and loved the time they shared.



She enjoyed reading and playing board games with her family.



Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; son, Vern G. (Lisa) Drouillard; daughters, Gail A. (Mark) Fialkow, Cathy A. (Dane) Fuller and Lisa A. (Bill Jr.) Decker; step-daughter, Jackie J. (Tracy) Moore; sisters, Linda L. (Bob) Quertermous and Cindy J. (Tom) Dressel; grandchildren, Dane, Vern, Lauren, Maggie, Drew, Jolan, Tara, and Lily.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Vern Drouillard and nephew, Rob Quertermous.



Friends may call from 5:00 - 8:00pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday.



Interment will be in Michigan Memorial Park cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.



Memorials may be made to .



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019