Sandra K. "Sandy" (Wilson-Herring) Beebe, age 80, passed away at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center on March 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born October 16, 1938 to the late Earl and Wanda (Cochenour) Wilson. She was a graduate of Whitmer High School. After graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, William A. Herring in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1974. She later met and married her second husband, William R. Beebe, who survives her. Sandy worked many years for the DMV Miracle Mile until it's closing. She then worked for the Perrysburg DMV until retirement. Sandy enjoyed many years of camping with family and friends at Sunny's Campground. "BeeMa" also cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Sandy is survived by her husband, William R. Beebe; children, Bill (Lauren) Herring, Christy Beebe, Terry Beebe, and Wendy Holley; sisters, Nancy (James) Barnes, Peggy, Ann (David) Pease; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; furbaby, Bella and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William A. Herring and her parents, Earl and Wanda Wilson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Swanton Health Care and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their wonderful care of Sandy.



Receiving of family and friends will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10:30 am until the memorial service at 11:00 am. A graveside service will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019