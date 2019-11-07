Home

Calvary Church
1360 Conant St
Maumee , OH 43537
(419) 893-2171
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Church
1360 Conneaut St.
Maumee, OH
Sandra "Sandy" Crampton


1938 - 2019
Sandra "Sandy" Crampton Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Crampton

Sandra "Sandy" Crampton 81, of Toledo, OH passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH.

Sandy was born February 13, 1938 to the late Frank and Violet Wing of Toledo. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D Wing.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Kevin Crampton; daughter, Stacie (David) Snyder and 4 grand children; her sister in law, Sharon Wing and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. November 23, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1360 Conneaut St. Maumee, OH.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
