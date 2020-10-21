Sandra EttsSandra Jean Etts, 73, of Genoa, Ohio passed away October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 6, 1947 in Oregon, Ohio to Dale and Helen Hagemann. he was a graduate of Northwood High School. Sandra married the love of her life Larry Etts and together they spent many joyful years. Sandra had a love for flowers and gardening and loved to laugh and have fun with all her family. She was always one to have her house full with those she loved most. With a heart of gold, Sandra was always willing to help anyone who might be in need. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all she met.Sandra is survived by her children, Dale (Bethany) Etts, Jodie (Jeff), Randy (Sheri) Etts, Larry (Wendy) Etts, Tracy (Jeff) Hughes, Faith (Mitch) Weisner and Nick Etts; nineteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kenneth (Deb) Hagemann, Pam Brown and Terry (Shawn) Brandt. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry; her parents; and her brother-in-law, Randy Brown.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with interment to follow at Lake Township Cemetery.