(News story) The Rev. Sandra Frost, who married thousands as a minister at the Lucas County Courthouse and in a diversity of indoor, outdoor, and nautical settings, died Sunday in Concord Care Center of Toledo. She was 75. "She had a real bad stroke in August," her husband, Howard Frost, said. Health problems in early 2018 caused Reverend Frost to stop performing weddings, at the courthouse and elsewhere. She presided at more than 40,000 over 30 years, her family estimated. "People liked her, and she was conscientious. She was a good person," said Probate Judge Jack Puffenberger, whose court has jurisdiction over the marriage license bureau. "She really made a lot of people happy." Reverend Frost told The Blade in February, 2015, after a committee decided to let courthouse weddings continue: "There's no happier time, and you see all kinds of people. Some that already have five kids and say, 'Oh. We've got to finally do this,' or 'We've been together for 10 years and decided it was time.' Some are real young, and they're just excited." In June, 2015, Reverend Frost officiated at the weddings of the first same-sex couples to marry at the courthouse after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision. The other courthouse ministers refused. "I believe in what I'm doing, and I am helping people," Reverend Frost told The Blade in July, 2015. Initially she wanted to be a justice of the peace in order to perform weddings. She discovered that position no longer exists in Ohio, and so she became a minister, ordained by the Universal Life Church in 1988. "There are so many people that can't be married if they've been divorced, [are of] different religions, different races yet, and I wanted to be able to help those people that couldn't be married in the traditional church," Reverend Frost said in July, 2015. Her husband said, "She married a lot of Toledo policemen downtown. She married a lot of the biker gangs. They wanted a ceremony with their bikes, and she'd go ahead and do it, no problem. "She said everybody had their right to do what they wanted to do," he said. "She never turned anyone down. She did a lot of outside weddings, in parks and boats. Just so people could have what they wanted. That made her happy." Reverend Frost was a pacesetter in officiating at nonchurch weddings, said Bob Lubell of Grand Lubell Photography. "Sandra was it, she was the beginning of this change, of this rule bending," Mr. Lubell said. "I saw her everywhere - from Toledo Country Club to the park to backyards." Many Saturdays, Reverend Frost appeared in multiple settings, scheduled to officiate at several weddings. "She would go to one and leave that and go to the next one," her husband said. "She worked her butt off for quite a few years. By Sunday night, she was whipped." The Rev. Frost also performed baptisms and presided at funerals. "I'll do anything I'm asked but preach," she said in 2015. "It takes quite a bit of work to prepare a sermon for every Sunday, and I just don't believe that I'm able to do that." To relax, she watched television shows with law enforcement themes, scripted and unscripted, - Law and Order to Cops - and she liked to read James Patterson novels. Travels included two Alaska cruises. She liked old-time country music and enjoyed visits with her husband to their time share in Tennessee, between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Force. She was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Toledo, to Mildred Dahlke and Robert Knapp. She was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School, then in the former Adams Township. Surviving are her husband, Howard Frost, whom she married Feb. 13, 1971; daughters Wendy Carol, Dawn Spychalski, and Megan Frost; sons Michael, Walter, and Bryan Spychalski, and Jason Frost; brother, Paul Dahlke; sisters Michelle Patton, Vickie Sulaica, and Rhonda Sparks, and several grandchildren. Services were private. Arrangements were by the Neville-Shank Funeral Home. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2020.