Sandra J. Lemke



LEMKE, Sandra J.



Sandra Jean Lemke, age 83, formerly of Gibsonburg, died April 26, 2019 at her Elmore residence.



Sandra was born November 7, 1935, in Toledo, OH, to Earl and Myra (Faust) Deitzel. Sandra graduated with honors from Waite High School and then worked for Prestole Corporation.



On October 15, 1955, she married Paul R. Lemke of Graytown, OH. They then moved to Gibsonburg. She retired to be a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Pricilla Circle. She also was a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts and was a Troop Leader with the Girl Scouts. After her husband retired, they became Arizona snow birds until his death in 2000. Sandra then moved to Elmore to be closer to family.



Sandra is survived by sons, Mark (Juanita) Lemke of Pickerington, OH, Alan Lemke of Fort Collins, CO, Christopher (Kathy) Lemke of Oak Harbor, OH, and daughter Susan (Bradley) Murray of Elmore, OH: grandchildren, Jayme (Billy Wolfe) Lemke, Sean Lemke, Nathaniel (Kelcy Navrkal) Lemke, Brandon Murray and Holly Murray: sister, Marcia Kersten of Perrysburg; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Wilka.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and several in-laws.



Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, 4-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services celebrating Sandra's life will be on Saturday, May 4, 10:30 a.m., at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Henry Seibert will officiate. Burial will be at Harris-Elmore Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.



To express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.



www.hermanfh.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019