Sandra J. (Collins) Mays
01/09/1941 - 09/22/2020
Sandra J. (Collins) Mays, 79, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at The Sunset House in Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Olney, IL, to Robert and Ruby Collins on January 9th, 1941.
Sandy grew up outside of Dayton, OH, and graduated with her teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She was a Business Education teacher for over 30 years before retiring from Whitmer High School around 1997. After retiring, she and her husband, Nick, lived in Columbia, SC for 10 years and Tucson, AZ for 10 years before returning back to Toledo to be "home". She was always involved in church activities and volunteering at hospitals while being a loving and attentive wife, mom, and Meemaw.
She will be dearly missed by her family; spouse of 57 years, Reverend Dr. Nicholas K. Mays; children, Amanda (Matt) Brown, Brian (Christy) Mays, and Tracy (Jason) Anderson; grandchildren, Andrew Pfeiffer, Eric Pfeiffer, Adam Mays, Caroline Mays, Katelen Brown, Emily Brown, and Trevor Brown. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby; along with her brother, Mr. Larry Collins.
Sandra's family would like to express their appreciation to all of those that provided care for Sandra at the Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice & Palliative Care over the past few months.
A memorial service for Sandy will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Rd., Toledo. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
. Those wishing to express condolences, a memory or a word of encouragement may do so at walkerfuneralhomes.com