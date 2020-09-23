1/1
Sandra J. (Collins) Mays
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. (Collins) Mays

01/09/1941 - 09/22/2020

Sandra J. (Collins) Mays, 79, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at The Sunset House in Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Olney, IL, to Robert and Ruby Collins on January 9th, 1941.

Sandy grew up outside of Dayton, OH, and graduated with her teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She was a Business Education teacher for over 30 years before retiring from Whitmer High School around 1997. After retiring, she and her husband, Nick, lived in Columbia, SC for 10 years and Tucson, AZ for 10 years before returning back to Toledo to be "home". She was always involved in church activities and volunteering at hospitals while being a loving and attentive wife, mom, and Meemaw.

She will be dearly missed by her family; spouse of 57 years, Reverend Dr. Nicholas K. Mays; children, Amanda (Matt) Brown, Brian (Christy) Mays, and Tracy (Jason) Anderson; grandchildren, Andrew Pfeiffer, Eric Pfeiffer, Adam Mays, Caroline Mays, Katelen Brown, Emily Brown, and Trevor Brown. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby; along with her brother, Mr. Larry Collins.

Sandra's family would like to express their appreciation to all of those that provided care for Sandra at the Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice & Palliative Care over the past few months.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Rd., Toledo. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association. Those wishing to express condolences, a memory or a word of encouragement may do so at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved