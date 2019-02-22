Sandra Jean Biesiada



Sandra Jean Biesiada, age 70, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Toledo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on June 23, 1948 in Johnstown, PA to John and Margaret (Balsor) Mutsko. A graduate of Notre Dame High School, she began her working career at Jaskolski Grocery Store and was then employed at Petrie's Clothing Store in downtown Toledo and at Franklin Park. In addition, she worked for Michael's and Arnold Realty. Sandra was an office manager for her son, Shawn Biesiada, Esq., for 10 years, and continued to assist him when needed. She was a former member of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church and Gesu Catholic Church. Sandra was a great cook and a master chef who could turn anything into a superb and memorable meal. She loved doing needlepoint and enjoyed going to casinos with her husband. A very modern lady, she also loved spending time playing games on her I Pad. Sandra loved to spend time with her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed.



Sandra is survived by her husband, Stephen "Tom", whom she married on October 1, 1971; sons, Shawn (Becky) Biesiada, Findlay, OH, Scott (Sarah) Biesiada, Toledo; sister, Debbie (Dan) Ross; brother, Alan (Julie) Mutsko; and grandchildren Madi, Lili, Charlotte, and Caroline Biesiada. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; son, Spence Alan Biesiada; and brother, Rev. Frank Mutsko.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 24, from 3-8pm at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a Vigil Service at 7pm. Funeral services will begin Monday at 9:15am in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Christ the King Catholic Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be given to .



Please view and offer online condolences at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary