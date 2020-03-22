|
Sandra Kay Michaelis
October 15, 1947 - March 15,2020
Sandra Kay Michaelis, 72, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1947, in Holgate, Ohio, to Lawrence and Hildegarde (Panning) Michaelis. She graduated from Holgate High School in 1965 and received her degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
She worked for Social Security for over 40 years serving at offices in Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio and then in Chicago and Ypsilanti, Michigan before retiring from the office in Wausau, Wisconsin.
She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. She served on Altar Guild, Lutheran Women's Mission League, and as Treasurer for the Church.
She was also very close to family, traveling back to northwest Ohio on holidays to be with her parents, siblings, and nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed traveling, including a trip to the Holy Land, visiting relatives in Arizona, and taking a trip to Alaska with her mother to visit her nephew.
Sandra is survived by her brother, James (Connie) Michaelis in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Suzette Wilhelm; and brother, Kevin Michaelis.
There will be a memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau, Wisconsin at a future date.
This will be followed by a memorial service at St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate, Ohio, at a future date.
Those wishing to make a donation are encouraged to consider Lutheran Women's Mission League of Christ Lutheran Church, or to Christ Lutheran Church itself.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020