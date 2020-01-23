|
|
Sandra Kay Schmidt
April 23, 1963 – January 18, 2020
Sandra Kay Schmidt, 56, daughter of Alvin and Dorothy (LaPointe) Schmidt, passed away January 18, 2020.
Funeral services for Sandra Kay Schmidt will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Pittsford High School Gymnasium. Private interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Twp. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the school. Arrangements by VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020