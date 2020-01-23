Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsford High School Gymnasium
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Pittsford High School Gymnasium
Sandra Kay Schmidt


1963 - 2020
Sandra Kay Schmidt Obituary
Sandra Kay Schmidt

April 23, 1963 – January 18, 2020

Sandra Kay Schmidt, 56, daughter of Alvin and Dorothy (LaPointe) Schmidt, passed away January 18, 2020.

Funeral services for Sandra Kay Schmidt will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at the Pittsford High School Gymnasium. Private interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Twp. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the school. Arrangements by VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

eaglefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020
