Sandra Kay "Sandi" Styer
1948 - 2020
Sandra "Sandi" Kay Styer Sandra "Sandi" Kay Styer, 71 of Maumee, OH passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova. She was born on May 8, 1948 in Toledo, OH to John and Nola (Schlatter) Cady and she married Thomas Styer, who precedes her in death. Sandi was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Sandi worked for many years at the Kroger Deli before retiring in 2013. She attended both Cedar Creek Church and OneHope Church. Sandi is survived by her loving sister, Pat Ramer; step children, Terri Johnson, Tanya Styer, Tina Duquette, Tracy Keel and Tommy Styer; nephews and niece, Todd and Terry Ramer, and Traci O'Leary. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. A private graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to OneHope Church and Toledo Area Humane Society. Services were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-473-1301). Condolences can be shared at www.witzlershanktrilby.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. I will love you and miss you always. Remembering the fun on Macomber Street growing up.
Nancy Moellman
Family
