Sandra L. "Sandy" Ganzel
Sandra L. "Sandy" Ganzel, age 75, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on May 13, 1944, to Carl and Luella (Horton) Seely in Toledo. Sandy was a graduate of Whitmer High School and worked as a legal secretary throughout most of her life at various law firms. She was a longtime member of Dendarah Court No.10, Ladies' Oriental Shrine of North America in Toledo where she was the Dendarah Chorus Directress (30 years) and Grand Chorus Directress for many years. She truly enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie from the ladies in the group and the love she had for singing and making memories.
Above everything, Sandy was a doting grandma to three precious grandchildren. They were her everything and she looked forward to all of their school and sporting events, she was their #1 fan! She will be remembered as a loving and supportive mom, grandma and friend to many.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura (Thomas) Ganzel Ulrich and Eric (Jessica) Ganzel; grandchildren, Adriana, Nathan and Dylan; niece and roommate, Terry McMahon; step-daughters, Kathy Spetz, Lynne Hooper and Patti Syrek and their children, Ricky, Rachael, Nick, Angela and Marcus and many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald "Jerry" Ganzel; sisters, Joyce and Dorothy.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. There will also be a Dendarah L.O.S.N.A. Funeral Ceremony immediately following the memorial service.
In Sandy's memory Memorial Contributions may be made to Adult Congenital Heart Association, an organization that Sandy thought highly of since her own son faced many challenges with his congenital heart defect, 280 North Providence Road Suite 6, Media, Pennsylvania 19063.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020