Sandra L. Girrell
Sandra L. Girrell, 80, of Toledo, passed away August 18, 2020 at Heartland at Promedica. Sandra was born October 25, 1939 in Toledo to Ralph and Virginia (Rannow) Jackman.
She worked for several years at MCO Physicians and Flower Hospital. Sandra's biggest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports. During her younger years, Sandra and her husband hosted 11 exchange students. Sandra and her husband loved to travel the country. She loved her four legged companions, Buttons, Kayli, and Ellie.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Wiley, Daniel Wiley, David (Denise) Girrell, Edmund Girrell, Jr.; grandchildren, Carrie (Casey), Teri, David (Carrie), Andrea, Matthew, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Josh, Madi, Chris, Zak, Darin, Garrett, Grant; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lucy; sister-in-law, Diane; and nephews, Brent and Chad.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Edmund Girrell Sr.; and brother, Les Jackman.
The family will receive guests Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to M.S. Society in Sandra's memory.
