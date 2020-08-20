1/1
Sandra L. Girrell
1939 - 2020
Sandra L. Girrell

Sandra L. Girrell, 80, of Toledo, passed away August 18, 2020 at Heartland at Promedica. Sandra was born October 25, 1939 in Toledo to Ralph and Virginia (Rannow) Jackman.

She worked for several years at MCO Physicians and Flower Hospital. Sandra's biggest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports. During her younger years, Sandra and her husband hosted 11 exchange students. Sandra and her husband loved to travel the country. She loved her four legged companions, Buttons, Kayli, and Ellie.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Wiley, Daniel Wiley, David (Denise) Girrell, Edmund Girrell, Jr.; grandchildren, Carrie (Casey), Teri, David (Carrie), Andrea, Matthew, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Josh, Madi, Chris, Zak, Darin, Garrett, Grant; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lucy; sister-in-law, Diane; and nephews, Brent and Chad.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Edmund Girrell Sr.; and brother, Les Jackman.

The family will receive guests Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to M.S. Society in Sandra's memory.

To leave a special message for Sandra's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
