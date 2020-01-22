Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Sandra L. Haase


1944 - 2020
Sandra L. Haase Obituary
Sandra L. Haase

Sandra L. Haase, age 75, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 12, 1944 to the late William and Beatrice (Bahler) Turner.

Sandra enjoyed golfing, fishing, truly anything dealing with the outdoors. She and her sister would partake in "elking" by adventuring in the woods and taking any picture of elk or any animal they would spot. Sandra loved the holidays, and hosted her family every year for Christmas. Another one of her great joys was baking cookies with her grandsons.

Left to cherish Sandra's memory is her husband, of 42 years, William Haase; sons, Matt Vida and Bill (Erica) Haase; grandsons, Grayson and Cayden Haase; sister, Candee (Kevin) Tucker; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sandra was preceded in death by brother, Bill Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.

Family will be receiving guests from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Memorial Services will begin at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home.

To share memories and condolences with Sandra's family please visit our website.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
