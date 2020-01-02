Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Church
2920 OH-590
Elmore, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Church
2920 OH-590
Elmore, OH
View Map
Sandra L. Hart


1960 - 2020
Sandra L. Hart Obituary
Sandra L. Hart

Sandra L. Hart, 59, of Rossford, passed away on December 23, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1960, to Fred and Flossie (Campbell) Underwood. She was employed for 17 years as the Senior Center Director in Walbridge. She married Anthony G. Hart on April 17, 1982 and he survives.

Also surviving are their children, Ashley (Ryan) Stautzenbach and the late Scott Hart; grandchildren, Maverick, Storm and Paxton; siblings, Dreama (Richard) Ignaczak, Mary (Dave) Brenskelle, the late Beverly Mathews; brother-in-law, Gary Mathews.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the start of memorial services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bethel Church, 2920 OH-590, Elmore, OH 43416.

Sandy requested that no one wear black and your attire is bright and colorful.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Bethel Church. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020
