Sandra L. Miller



Sandra Lee Miller passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Sandy as we called her was born on July 20, 1971 to Anthony and (Marcella) Sally Majewski.



She graduated from Woodward High School and went to work at Family Affair Restaurant where she worked for 15 years. She was a great cook and made many lifelong friendships there.



She married Michael Miller in November of 1991 and together they had two children, Ariel, born in 1992 and Trevor, born in 1998.



Her mother started Marcelle's Catering and she went to work with her mother and her sisters. She enjoyed working with her family and lots of good times were shared. Sadly her mother became ill and in the last years of her mother's life she devoted herself to taking care of her.She tirelessly gave her time to be with her until she passed away in November of 2013. She is now with her Mother and her Grandmother Lois who she missed more than anything.



Anyone who knew Sandy appreciated her sense of humor and she was always fun to be with. She always tried to help anyone who needed it and there was nothing that she wouldn't do if asked. She believed in paying kindness forward and many people in her life will be forever grateful for that.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael; daughter, Ariel (Mike Haverstock) Miller, son, Trevor; father, Anthony "Captain Tony"; her sisters, Susan (Brad) Hinkel and Julia (Lance) Izsak; her brother, Michael (Wendy) Majewski; sister-in-law, Melissa (Cory) Bomia; and brothers-in-law, Marty Miller and Mark Miller. She had many nieces and nephews that she loved and she was even more excited when the great nieces and nephews started coming. Her extended family was very large and there are numerous aunts, uncles and loving cousins who will keep her in their hearts.



Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 7 from 2-8 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service for Sandra will begin Friday, March 8 at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Sean Leitner presiding.



Memorial Tributes are being gratefully accepted by the Miller Family. Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary