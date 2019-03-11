|
Owens Sandra L.
Sandra Lou Owens, 69 of east Toledo, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Sandra was born in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 17, 1949 to Harry Cornelison and Norma Cornelison (Langlois).
Sandra enjoyed crafts, coloring and watching Law in Order . Her real love was spending time with her family and her beloved dog Tuck.
Surviving are her children, Melinda, Tonya, Frank Owens, Wendy Ellison (Owens) Grandchildren, Marissa, Holly, Ashley, Norma, Cheryl, Shyann, Chance; Great Grandchildren, Ezekiel, Maraya, Malia, Wade; siblings, Harry, Terry, Rick, Ronnie, John, Bob, Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Francis; and Brother, Randy.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, March 15th from 2-8
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019