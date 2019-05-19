Sandra L. Stowell



Sandra L. Stowell, age 72, of Toledo, passed suddenly from this life May 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center. Sandra was born June 7, 1946, to Genevieve and Charles Forbes Sr. and was lovingly called Sandy by her friends and family.



Sandy enjoyed collecting angels and bells but most of all spending time with her daughter, Lori, and her dogs. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lori L. Campbell (Mike Browning) and Karen S. Turner; sons, Thomas E. Forbes (Kim) and James Turner; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She will also be sincerely missed by her brother, David Forbes; sisters, Darlene Brown (Timothy), and Cathy Robinson (Bill); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Sandy is also survived by her special friend, Micky King.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Genevieve M. Main and Charles Forbes Sr.; husband, James Stowell and brother, Charles Forbes Jr.



Services are private. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019