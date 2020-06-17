Sandra L. Wilson
08/10/1946 - 06/16/2020
Sandra L. Wilson age 73 of Swanton went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 only four short days after the passing of her husband, Edward. She was born August 10, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Colletta (Polland) Zahner. Shortly after graduating from Swanton High School, Sandra met and married the love of her life, Edward Wilson on November 7, 1964.
Sandra and Ed made their home in Swanton where they were blessed with three loving children. She worked hard to support her family from home and took great pride in cooking meals from scratch, especially her pies. Sandra enjoyed spending her free time camping and fishing, but nothing compared to the joy she had spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded by her husband of fifty-five years, Edward and two siblings, William Zahner Sr. and Brenda McGovern. To cherish her memory, she leaves her children, Greg (Connie) Wilson, Dave (Rose) Wilson and Sherry (James) Griesinger; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Procession will follow to Swanton Township Cemetery where She and Edward will be laid to rest.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
www.neville-funeral.com
08/10/1946 - 06/16/2020
Sandra L. Wilson age 73 of Swanton went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 only four short days after the passing of her husband, Edward. She was born August 10, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Colletta (Polland) Zahner. Shortly after graduating from Swanton High School, Sandra met and married the love of her life, Edward Wilson on November 7, 1964.
Sandra and Ed made their home in Swanton where they were blessed with three loving children. She worked hard to support her family from home and took great pride in cooking meals from scratch, especially her pies. Sandra enjoyed spending her free time camping and fishing, but nothing compared to the joy she had spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded by her husband of fifty-five years, Edward and two siblings, William Zahner Sr. and Brenda McGovern. To cherish her memory, she leaves her children, Greg (Connie) Wilson, Dave (Rose) Wilson and Sherry (James) Griesinger; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Procession will follow to Swanton Township Cemetery where She and Edward will be laid to rest.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
www.neville-funeral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 17, 2020.