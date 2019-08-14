Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Sandra Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee (Oberle) Case


1949 - 2019
Sandra Lee (Oberle) Case

Sandra Lee (Oberle) Case, age 69, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Sandra was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 16, 1949, to Jacob and Ruth (Wolfe) Oberle. She graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Sandra was an amazing and wonderful woman, whose giving and generous spirit touched everyone around her. She worked at Jacobson's for 15 years, and was the epitome of the customer service that always set Jacobson's apart. After Jacobson's closing in 2002, Sandy started working at Dillard's, where she has been ever since, working in the men's Polo department. Sandy loved her family more than anything. She was devoted to supporting all of her children in Westwood football and cheerleading, coaching the Rams cheerleaders for several years. She supported her children in the Whitmer sports programs also; clapping so hard her hands would be red for hours after each game. As her children grew older, Sandra's passion became her grandchildren; they were the love of her life and she was at her happiest when she spent time with them. Sandra loved playing Scrabble, and was competitive in everything she did. She loved to take pictures, preserving the memories she created and shared with her family. Sandra was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and also cheered on Ohio State. She became a bit of a world traveler, visiting Italy, Spain, and Turkey, where she recently walked her youngest daughter down the wedding aisle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Oberle. Sandra is survived and will be missed by her children, Colleen (Jason) Perry, Richard Case, Maureen (Russell) Hemmelgarn and Kendra (Bora) Yazcolu. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chloe, Zach, Grant, Caroline, Rosalie, James and Mia. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio (419-475-5055) on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday August 16, 2019 in the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park

urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
