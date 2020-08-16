Sandy and I have been friends for many years. She always said she was my sister from another mother! We loved to traveled together, enjoyed singing together or going out to eat! But most of all we loved to laugh together! She had the sweetest giggle! I could always count on Sandy to pray for me. She even spent several nights sitting at my bedside when I was in a coma. She loved to come over for a cook out or birthday celebration or holiday dinner! During COVID-19 I would call her often to keep in touch! Sandys faith in God and her relationship with Jesus is what sustained her! She was always up for a good bible study or praise and worship service! She enjoyed traveling to hear a good concert! She loved nature, taking long walks, beautiful scenery, and especially going to the ocean and watching a sunset! She enjoyed sitting around a camp fire and looking at the night sky! One of her happiest moments was telling me she was going to be a grandma! And her time with her sweet dear granddaughter was her highest priority! I know she loved to watch her every week! I wish she had been able to get a liver transplant. She traveled to Cleveland Clinic often for tests and procedures that usually caused her discomfort but were necessary to get approved for a transplant! She just got too sick before she was approved. I already miss her so very much! Until we meet again Sandy!

Your sister from another mother, LouAnn

LouAnn. Wilmoth

Friend