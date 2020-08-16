1/1
Sandra Lee Lewis
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Lewis

Sandra Lee Lewis, of Sylvania, passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 62. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Helen Scott on November 26, 1957. Sandy loved to sing both at church and at home, and found personal fulfillment in using her creativity to serve others in her work as a hairdresser and later as a prosthetic fitter at That Special Woman. She also loved to travel and spend time outdoors.

Sandy loved good times with family and friends, good food, and a good joke. She is survived by her children, Sarah (Gordon) and Daniel (Deborah); one grandchild; as well siblings, Linda (Patrick), Gail (Jeff), Gwen (Paul), Bonnie (Greg), David (Clare); many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations in her memory can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 15, 2020
Bonnie J.
Family
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bonnie J.
Family
August 13, 2020
I worked with Sandy for a few years. She was quiet but had a great sense of humor and a big, beautiful smile. She was blessed with a gorgeous voice, endless creativity and a close and loving family who will miss her so much. I hope you are at peace and surrounded by Jesus and all the people you have loved who have been waiting to see you again. RIP Sandy
Carolyn
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Sandy loved her daughter and son and their families. Sandy. Loved friends and the simple things in life. Most of all sandy knew God . We sat outside many evenings, listening to the owl , sandy was my friend, and my neighbor. I'm going to miss sitting out with her, and watching the show we loved to hate, the batchelor with her.
Cheri newbold
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sandy and I have been friends for many years. She always said she was my sister from another mother! We loved to traveled together, enjoyed singing together or going out to eat! But most of all we loved to laugh together! She had the sweetest giggle! I could always count on Sandy to pray for me. She even spent several nights sitting at my bedside when I was in a coma. She loved to come over for a cook out or birthday celebration or holiday dinner! During COVID-19 I would call her often to keep in touch! Sandys faith in God and her relationship with Jesus is what sustained her! She was always up for a good bible study or praise and worship service! She enjoyed traveling to hear a good concert! She loved nature, taking long walks, beautiful scenery, and especially going to the ocean and watching a sunset! She enjoyed sitting around a camp fire and looking at the night sky! One of her happiest moments was telling me she was going to be a grandma! And her time with her sweet dear granddaughter was her highest priority! I know she loved to watch her every week! I wish she had been able to get a liver transplant. She traveled to Cleveland Clinic often for tests and procedures that usually caused her discomfort but were necessary to get approved for a transplant! She just got too sick before she was approved. I already miss her so very much! Until we meet again Sandy!
Your sister from another mother, LouAnn
LouAnn. Wilmoth
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sandra was a sweetheart! Had the privilege of going to shipshewanna with Lou Ann Vicki and myself we had a blast !! So much laughter May God comfort her family in this great loss God has another beautiful angel..
Donna
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved