Sandra Lee Lewis
Sandra Lee Lewis, of Sylvania, passed away on August 7, 2020, at the age of 62. She was born in Toledo to Donald and Helen Scott on November 26, 1957. Sandy loved to sing both at church and at home, and found personal fulfillment in using her creativity to serve others in her work as a hairdresser and later as a prosthetic fitter at That Special Woman. She also loved to travel and spend time outdoors.
Sandy loved good times with family and friends, good food, and a good joke. She is survived by her children, Sarah (Gordon) and Daniel (Deborah); one grandchild; as well siblings, Linda (Patrick), Gail (Jeff), Gwen (Paul), Bonnie (Greg), David (Clare); many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations in her memory can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice
.