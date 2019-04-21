Sandra Lee McCoy



Sandra Lee McCoy, age 69, of Perrysburg, OH, beloved mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 5, 2019 quietly at her home after a long struggle with lung cancer. She was born June 1, 1949 in Toledo, Oh to Calvin and Willie Mae Cutshaw.



An active member of the UAW for many years while working and retiring from NSS Enterprises, INC., Sandy (Copper Top) will be most remembered for her unconditional love and sparkle for life. She would best be described as beautiful, strong, smart and someone who has never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, riding her motorcycle, bowling, crocheting, crossword puzzles and planting tomato plants just so she could fry up the green ones. To know her was to love her and she will be deeply missed by all.



Sandy is survived by her son, Raymond M. (Edith) McCoy and daughter, Tamara (Gregory) Geers; grandchildren, Angelica, Samantha, Raymond G. and Isabella McCoy, Tyler and Tatum Geers; and siblings Calvin W. Cutshaw and Carlene (Steven) Loney. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings James E. Cutshaw, Constance Halterman, and sister-in-law Sandra L. Cutshaw. Sandy was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews who will all miss her very much.



Family and friends are welcome to visit anytime Sunday, April 28 from 1-4pm to share in the peace and celebration of her life at The Schedel Arboretum & Gardens located at 19255 West Portage River South Rd. Elmore, OH 43416.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her memory to The .



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019