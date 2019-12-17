|
Sandra Lee Robinson
Sandra Lee Robinson, 76, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 in her home in Maumee. Sandy was born on May 16, 1943 in Toledo, OH to Victor and Jenna (Shalhoup) Robinson. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1961 and the University of Toledo in 1990.
Sandy worked for over 20 years at the Lucas County Board of Development Disabilities. She married her former husband James Parritt in 1964. Sandy enjoyed shopping, her dogs, and loved her grandkids.
Surviving are her sons, Michael (Valerie), Jeffery, Chadd, Blake (Heidi) Parritt; her grandchildren Michael and Kassandra, and her cousins, Andrea Bassett, Sherry (Carl) Szkudlerek, Kathleen (Patrick) Bassett Hughes, Laurie Sarvo, Donna Adams, Beverly Freeman, and Alfred Shalhoup.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be given to St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Please leave a condolence at CoyleFUneralHome.com.
