Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Robinson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Robinson Obituary
Sandra Lee Robinson

Sandra Lee Robinson, 76, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 in her home in Maumee. Sandy was born on May 16, 1943 in Toledo, OH to Victor and Jenna (Shalhoup) Robinson. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1961 and the University of Toledo in 1990.

Sandy worked for over 20 years at the Lucas County Board of Development Disabilities. She married her former husband James Parritt in 1964. Sandy enjoyed shopping, her dogs, and loved her grandkids.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Valerie), Jeffery, Chadd, Blake (Heidi) Parritt; her grandchildren Michael and Kassandra, and her cousins, Andrea Bassett, Sherry (Carl) Szkudlerek, Kathleen (Patrick) Bassett Hughes, Laurie Sarvo, Donna Adams, Beverly Freeman, and Alfred Shalhoup.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be given to St. George Orthodox Cathedral. Please leave a condolence at CoyleFUneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -