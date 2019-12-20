|
|
Sandra Lee Truax
Sandra Lee Truax, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on February 1, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio. A graduate of Monroe High School, Sandra was employed as a bookkeeper for Houttekier Distributing from 1989-2004. She was a skilled seamstress and embroiderer who enjoyed fashioning clothes for herself as well as for her family. She was also a member of the F.O.E Drum Corps. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, known for her strength and independence. She was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Thomas Jr.) Dorn; grandchildren, Sarah (Aron Stoll) Truax, Samantha Dorn, and Christopher (Ashley) Dorn; great-grandchildren, Jeromy, Sophie, and Peyton; and sister, Patricia Barrow. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eletha Crandall Barrow; and brothers, Larry and Gary Barrow.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019