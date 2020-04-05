|
Sandra Lou Wasielewski
Sandra Lou Wasielewski (Spears) was born December 4, 1937 to the union of Roy and Ethel Spears. She passed away peacefully from complications due to many health issues on March 24, 2020 at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Monroe MI.
Sandy met her husband, Gene Wasielewski, while at a dance. She always said that first dance made her feel like they had been dancing for years. They married on November 18, 1960 and danced their way to their 60th wedding anniversary.
Sandy attended DeVilbiss High school, graduating in 1955. She went on to earn her degree in education from Bowling Green University. In 1961, she received her Bachelor degree from the University of Toledo.
Sandy was a teacher for over 38 years in the Washington local school district. She taught at Trilby, Wernert, Jefferson Junior High and Washington. Even after she retired from WLS, she was always on the go and involved in many different organizations and held many different leadership roles involving NEA and OEA. She had won numerous achievement awards throughout her career. She was on the cover of "NEA Retired" in 1994. She liked to work with student teachers to prepare them to be active, dues-paying members of the association. She was co-owner of Zip'z ice cream that sat at the corner of Whitmer drive and Tremainsvile. She was a huge Ohio State fan (Go Buckeyes!) and loved to attended the games when she had time.
She loved the sun and blue skies. It seemed fitting that she bought a home in Tavares Flordia. Sandy and Gene were snowbirds splitting their time between their Ida, MI. home and their home at Imperial Terrace. She loved to travel, take vacations and loved the Toledo Repertoire Theatre. She took her family and grandchildren on many wonderful vacations and trips over the years. She loved to dance, play cards, see friends and family and have margarita nights.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Gene. Children, Jason (Kellie), Renee; grandchildren, Todd (Tena), JoMarie, Kassie (Brett) and Jayme (Brandon). Great grandchildren, Jayden, Alexis, Levi and Wade and her 4 legged baby, Molly.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ethel.
A special thank you to Wellspring Luthern Services and to all the nurses, doctors and nurses aids for taking great care of mom.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Wellspring Luthern Services or donate to your choice.
A memorial is planned later in the year for Sandy.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020