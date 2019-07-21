|
Sandra Louise "Sandy" (Williams) Redmon
Sandra Louise" Sandy "Williams Redmon, 46 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on July 11, 2019.
She was loved by her family, friends, and co-workers.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Keith Redmon; parents, Paul and Cindy Williams; brother, Doug(Stephanie) Williams; sister, Natalie Williams; grandchildren, Aiden and Nixon and nieces, Katelyn, Mackenzie, and Allison. A memorial celebration will July 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church 210 North Main Street Swanton, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or University of KY Transplant Center 800 Rose St. #453, Lexington, KY40536.
