Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
210 North Main Street
Swanton, OH
Sandra Louise "Sandy" (Williams) Redmon

Sandra Louise "Sandy" (Williams) Redmon Obituary
Sandra Louise "Sandy" (Williams) Redmon

Sandra Louise" Sandy "Williams Redmon, 46 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on July 11, 2019.

She was loved by her family, friends, and co-workers.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Keith Redmon; parents, Paul and Cindy Williams; brother, Doug(Stephanie) Williams; sister, Natalie Williams; grandchildren, Aiden and Nixon and nieces, Katelyn, Mackenzie, and Allison. A memorial celebration will July 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church 210 North Main Street Swanton, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or University of KY Transplant Center 800 Rose St. #453, Lexington, KY40536.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
