|
|
Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Walker
Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Walker, age 65, of Erie, MI, passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2019. She was born in Toledo, OH, to Edward L. "Red" and Catherine A. (Voll) Barker on July 10, 1954. Sandy had retired from Ford Motor Co. after 23 years. She was a member of the American Legion Pond Post 99 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening. Above all, Sandy was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Sandy is survived by her son, Timothy (Amy) Walker; daughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Johnson; grandchildren, Autumn, Gavin, Blake, Nathan, Anthony, Trenten, and Timmy; great grandchildren, Foster and Harrison; four brothers; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jason Walker; and daughter in-law, Pamela Walker.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to a breast cancer . Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019