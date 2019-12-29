Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Toledo Club
235 14th Street
Toledo, OH
Sandra M. Sheperd


1948 - 2019
Sandra M. Sheperd Obituary
Sandra M. Sheperd

Sandra M. Sheperd, age 71, of Toledo, passed away December 28, 2019. Sandra was born October 9, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Harriet (Leach) Piwowarczyk. She was an educator for more than 25 years with Washington Local Schools. She began her career as an art teacher, worked her way up to a principal and curriculum director, earned a Doctorate in Education, and retired in 2000. She costumed and designed sets for the Toledo Young Repertoire Theatre and also served as the educational coordinator. A stroke survivor, she was a member of the Dazy Aphasia Center at UT.

She is survived by her daughters, Amelia P. (Jared) Lefevre, Sara E. Sheperd; three grandchildren, Josephine, Jack and Jayne; and brother, Robert (Lola) Piwowarczyk.

Visitation and Remembrance for Sandy Sheperd will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at The Toledo Club 235 14th Street, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dazy Aphasia Center, 2801 W. Bancroft St. care of Health and Human Services Building in Sandra's memory.

To leave a special message for Sandra's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
