|
|
(News story) Sandra M. Sheperd, an artist and educator who aimed to help students feel cared for and included, died Saturday under hospice care at the Lakes of Monclova in Monclova Township. She was 71.
She had polycystic kidney disease, her daughter Amelia Lefevre said.
Ms. Sheperd, of West Toledo, had a stroke about 11 years ago. She learned to make art again and learned to speak and be understood by working with the DaZy Aphasia Centre at the University of Toledo.
"She was probably the most determined person I knew. She found a way to reinvent herself and found a way to communicate," her daughter said.
Ms. Sheperd retired in 2000 as curriculum director for the Washington Local district, where she worked 25 years. She started as an art teacher at Jackman Elementary School. For a time, she also oversaw elementary art in the district.
"Everyone talks about her bubbly personality and she could keep everyone engaged," her daughter said. "She was very much invested in their personal lives, that they were OK - they felt someone really cared about them."
Ms. Sheperd became a principal in 1981, first at Hopewell Elementary and, for most of her tenure, at Hiawatha Elementary. She helped start the gifted program within Washington Local, and she put into practice the inclusion of special education students.
"She was serving all kids across the spectrum," said Jo Salvage, whom Ms. Sheperd hired in the mid-1980s as a gifted resource teacher at Hiawatha. Ms. Sheperd's approach was "everyone has the right to learn in the best environment," Mrs. Salvage said. "There was such a camaraderie among the staff and students, and including parents."
Daughters Amelia and Sara wanted to be in theater, and Ms. Sheperd showed support by joining them at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre's Young Rep program. Ms. Sheperd designed sets and organized costumes - and she taught taught Saturday classes - continuing long after her daughters moved beyond the Young Rep.
"Sandy was a fabulous educator, and she was a mama lion to those two girls, but every child she treated as her own," said Debra Calabrese, who taught dance and acting at the Young Rep.
Ms. Sheperd attended productions at Toledo School for the Arts, where daughter Amelia teaches theater, and saw daughter Sara in a Broadway musical.
"She loved being a part of all those moments, knowing she was responsible for getting us interested in it," daughter Amelia said.
She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Pittsburgh to Harriet and John Harriet Piwowarczyk. She painted and drew in earnest from her early teens on. She was a graduate of Bishop Canevin High, where she appeared in productions of 'Sound of Music' and 'Camelot.' She received a bachelor of science in education degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania; a master of education degree from Bowling Green State University, and a doctorate in education from the University of Toledo.
She was formerly married to Scott Sheperd.
Surviving are her daughters, Amelia Lefevre and Sara Sheperd; brother, Robert Piwowarczyk; and three grandchildren
The family will greet friends from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Toledo Club, with a time for sharing at 3 p.m. Arrangements are by Newcomer-Northwest Chapel.
The family suggests tributes to DaZy Aphasia Centre at UT.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 31, 2019