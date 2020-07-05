1/1
Sandra Marie (Stanton) Fox
1949 - 2020
Sandra Marie (Stanton) Fox

December 17, 1949 - July 1, 2020

Sandra Marie (Stanton) Fox, 70 of Anderson, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 17, 1949, she was the daughter of Bernard Stanton and Mary Jane (Dazell) Blitz.

Sandra married Thomas Fox on June 26, 1973. She was a 1967 graduate of Bedford Senior High School in Temperance, Michigan. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and a Masters Degree in Educational Technology from Johnson Bible College. She taught for many years at Christian Academy of Knoxville, and was an elementary school principal at Berean Christian School until retiring in 2016 and moving to Anderson, Indiana. She enjoyed reading, Bible studies at church, and most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was a member of Tabor Church in Muncie, Indiana and formerly attended West Park Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee and was a member of the Gideons International for 34 years. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and two brothers ,Thomas Stanton and Roger Stanton. Sandra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas (Tom) Fox; children, Brian (Yelena) Stock of Phoenix, AZ., Bruce Stock of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brad (Alicia) Fox of Anderson, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Nicole and Natalie Stock, Matt, Alex, Nick, Macy Stock, Tristan, Evelyn, Kambria, Nilsa, Leyton Fox; sisters, Debra (Skip) Blitz, Marlene (Dennis) Brecht, Diane Stanton, Marie Moore; brothers, Gary (Helen) Stanton, Mark (Julie) Stanton; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and 9-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Interment will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, OH, with a graveside at 1:30 p.m., July 8, 2020. Memorials may be made to Tabor Church, 10500 S CR 300 W, Muncie, IN 47302, or Gideons International.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
