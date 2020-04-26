Sandra Marie Haynes
1947 - 2020
Sandra Marie Haynes Sandra Marie "Sandy" Haynes, age 72, formerly of Toledo, passed away in her home in Fairfield, TN on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1947 in Toledo, OH to James and Marjorie (Yost) Young. Sandy was a graduate of Whitmer High School, "Class of '65". She was employed as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell for many years, and as an administrative assistant for Northwestern Mutual. Sandy loved her home in Tennessee and was currently taking painting lessons there. She was a proud member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church in Fairfield Glade, TN. She enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling at her second home in the Upper Peninsula, MI with her husband Ron. Sandy also took joy in traveling to see and be with her family and friends. Sandy is survived by her husband, Ronald R. Haynes; sons, James (Crystal) and Brent (Lindsay) Cahill; grandchildren, Kyle and Collin Cahill, and Henry and Maria Cahill; sisters, Pat (Jim) Sabin and Cindy Martinez; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Cahill; husband, Dennis Burns; and brother, James L. Young. Services will be private with interment in First St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Toledo, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial tributes may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
