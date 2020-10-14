Sandra Mary Kay Lark
Sandra Mary Kay Lark, 73, died on October 12, 2020 at UTMUO, after 47 years of battling cancer. Sandy was born on July 24, 1947 in Macomb, Ohio to Clarke and Florence (Ryan) Barney. She graduated from Bowsher High School in 1965. Sandy married her high school sweetheart Jim Lark in 1967. She dedicated herself to raising her two children Jim and Kristin, and then opening her home and her heart for her own childcare business. The families that entrusted the care of their children to her, felt she was more like a loving grandmother and not a babysitter.
Sandy enjoyed her TV shows, shopping, dining and socializing. She was dedicated to caring for her family, and her mother. Sandy had a strong Catholic faith and was active at OLPH Church.
Sandy is survived by her husband Jim; son, Jim Jr. (Kyle Callahan), Kristin (Chuck) Wood; grandsons, Nathan and Logan Wood; brother, Larry Barney (Kris Raker); brother in law, Bob (Lynn) Lark, sister in law Karen (Rick) Hens, and an army of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jeffery M. Lark and sister in law, Sharon Barney.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, October 15 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m. The funeral will begin at Coyle on Friday, October 16 at 9:30, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. The family wishes to thank her caregivers Angela, Mary, Dr. Seneviratre and all the staff in the ICU at UTMUO Hospital. Donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
