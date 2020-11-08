Sandra Rae NortonSandra Rae Norton, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Perrysburg facility. She was born on July 20, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to Ray and Donna (Matthews) Norton. Sandra was a graduate of Whitmer High School and the University of Toledo. She was employed as a Legal Assistant at Root Learning Inc. in Sylvania from 1999-2015. After retiring from Root, she also worked at H&S Sports Plus. Sandra enjoyed Friday night dinners out with her coworkers and friends. She also loved her crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy though came from being with her great-nieces and great-nephew to whom she was a 2nd grandmother. They were the love of her life.Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Norton. She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Pam) Norton; nephews, Todd (Laura) and Brad Norton; great-nieces, Haylee and Oriana; great-nephew, Noah; adopted niece, Francesca Petrecca; and best friend, Lori Fournier.A private committal service will be held in Toledo Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Service, 419-476-9176.Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at