Sandra Rose "Sandy" Bialecki
Sandra Rose Bialecki "Sandy" who was a lifelong resident of Toledo and Bedford Township passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1938. Sandy attended Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo.
From there, she accepted employment at Ohio Bell as an operator and literally worked her way up the ladder to become an installation repair technician for Ameritech, a career she truly loved.
Sandy was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
She was a very generous and charitable person, never hesitating to offer a helping hand, and she was a devoted friend to many people. Her interests were diverse including art, music from opera to country, fishing, playing cards, sports and dancing.
Sandy was preceded in death by her dear parents, Harry and Rose (Urbanski) Bialecki.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43614, on Friday, June 19th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, next to her parents, where there will be a graveside blessing.
Remembrances may be sent to the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania or to the charity of the donor's choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.