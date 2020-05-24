Sandra S. O'Brien
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra S. O'Brien

03/17/1934 - 05/20/2020

Sandra S. O'Brien, 86, of Lambertville, MI, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, At St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Born March 17, 1934, in Gas City, Indiana, she was the daughter of Elmer and Lena (Smith) Swafford. She married John A. O'Brien on August 30, 1953. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandsons and her beloved cat, Miss Midnight.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Surviving are her sister, Mildred (Bernard) Brumley; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Turco; son, Garry (Tania) O'Brien; grandsons, Daniel and Ryan Turco; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved