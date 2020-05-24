Sandra S. O'Brien03/17/1934 - 05/20/2020Sandra S. O'Brien, 86, of Lambertville, MI, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, At St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Born March 17, 1934, in Gas City, Indiana, she was the daughter of Elmer and Lena (Smith) Swafford. She married John A. O'Brien on August 30, 1953. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandsons and her beloved cat, Miss Midnight.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Surviving are her sister, Mildred (Bernard) Brumley; daughter, Lisa (Greg) Turco; son, Garry (Tania) O'Brien; grandsons, Daniel and Ryan Turco; and many nieces and nephews.There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the humane society.