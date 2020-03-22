Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Schemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Schemmer


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Schemmer Obituary
Sandra Schemmer

Sandra Schemmer, 83, formerly of Fremont, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Edgewood Manor in Port Clinton, Ohio. Born on July 16,1936 to the late Lyle Guy and Doris (Hall) Weaver, Sandra was one of eight children. On August 20,1955, she married Thomas Schemmer who precedes her in death. Together, they spent 61 years in marriage.

She was a 1964 graduate of Genoa High School and a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church in Fremont, Ohio.

Surviving are Sandra's children, Robin (Ronald) Kerns of Melbourne, FL., Ronald (Susan) Schemmer of Pensacola, FL., and Holly (Rick) Lucas of Port Clinton, OH.; brothers, Robert Weaver and James Weaver, both of Genoa, OH.; sister, Faye Weaver Huggins of Sedro Woolley, WA.; 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Sandra is preceded in death by; her parents, Lyle and Doris; husband, Thomas; sister, Levis Jean Wolcott and brothers, Harold, Merle, and William.

A memorial service for Mrs. Schemmer will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH, 44870. Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont, OH, has had the privilege of assisting the Schemmer family.

To express online condolences, please visit:

www.hermanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -