1/1
Sandra Sue "Susie" Dacey
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Sue "Susie" Dacey

Sandra Sue (Susie) Dacey passed away on July 15, 2020, at Hospice. Sandra was born to William and Madelyn Wicks on July 25, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Sylvania High School (Northview) in 1968.

Following graduation, Sandra worked as a secretary for the Rotary Club of Toledo at the Commodore Perry and a Waitress/Bartender at various restaurants, including The Top of the Tower, Hungry Eye, Pablos and Gladieux Catering. Sandra also enjoyed a long career as a housekeeper, one that allowed her to do what she loved the most, meet new people, and share stories. Friendship was vital to Sandra, and she often spoke of how much she appreciated and enjoyed the friendships made throughout her life. Sandra especially loved and often spoke of her time with her daughter, Teresa, grandchildren Madelyn, and Joey, and her son in law, Adam. Sandra also loved traveling, and she spent time backpacking through Europe, and Greece, along with many family trips to Colorado, Texas, Florida, and other States. Sandras' close friends and family knew of her love to speak what little Italian she knew and reminisce of her travels.

Sandra is preceded in death by her grandparents and parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa (Adam) Alexander, and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Joey.

Services will be private.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers! May you R.I.P. Sue! Heaven gained another Angel.
Sandra (Miko) Mathews
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved