Sandra Sue "Susie" DaceySandra Sue (Susie) Dacey passed away on July 15, 2020, at Hospice. Sandra was born to William and Madelyn Wicks on July 25, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Sylvania High School (Northview) in 1968.Following graduation, Sandra worked as a secretary for the Rotary Club of Toledo at the Commodore Perry and a Waitress/Bartender at various restaurants, including The Top of the Tower, Hungry Eye, Pablos and Gladieux Catering. Sandra also enjoyed a long career as a housekeeper, one that allowed her to do what she loved the most, meet new people, and share stories. Friendship was vital to Sandra, and she often spoke of how much she appreciated and enjoyed the friendships made throughout her life. Sandra especially loved and often spoke of her time with her daughter, Teresa, grandchildren Madelyn, and Joey, and her son in law, Adam. Sandra also loved traveling, and she spent time backpacking through Europe, and Greece, along with many family trips to Colorado, Texas, Florida, and other States. Sandras' close friends and family knew of her love to speak what little Italian she knew and reminisce of her travels.Sandra is preceded in death by her grandparents and parents. She is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa (Adam) Alexander, and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Joey.Services will be private.