Sandra Sue (McNutt) Johnson
Sandra Sue (McNutt) Johnson, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at UTMC. Sandra was born in Richmond, IN, on May 26, 1941 to Paul and Evelyn McNutt. She graduated from Libbey High School in 1959. Sandra worked at the Foodtown Administration Offices as a secretary. She married Michael Johnson, Sr. in 1982 and enjoyed 37 years of marriage. Sandra loved spending time up north in Alpena, MI on their 20 acres with family and close friends. She loved spending time with her family, going to casinos in Ohio and Michigan, singing in the church choir, and spending time with her dog, Cindy, until her recent death.
Sandra was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for over 70+ years, where she taught Sunday School, was on church council, and sang in the church choir for many years.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband Mike; children Laurie Wielinski, Michael (Vickie) Johnson, Jr., Brian (Shannon) Johnson, Kathy Johnson and Elizabeth Helton; grandchildren Brianna Wielinski, Marissa, Zita, Ann, Marie, Kagen, Nick, Ashley and Aaron; half- sister Sue (Russell) Engelhardt and family; also great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends dear to her heart.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; son Greg; grandson Kyle; brother Jack and numerous relatives and friends dear to her heart.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Thursday, November 21st, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Donations may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church or to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019