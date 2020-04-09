|
Sandra V Bethel
February 22, 1940 - April 3, 2020
Sandra V Bethel was born on February 22, 1940, in Holland Ohio. She was one of six children born from the union of the late Henry and the late Leona (Klinger) Druschel. Sandra attended Holland high school, after graduating with the class of 1958 she continued her education through cosmetology school.
Sandra married the love of her life, Leonard Paul Bethel on August 22, 1959, in Angola, Indiana. From this union came the birth of three children. Sandra worked hard to support her family from the home throughout years. For many years, she was a member of the Holland Springfield Spencer Historical Society. In her quiet time, Sandra enjoyed scrapbooking and crocheting, along with watching the Big Bang Theory with her loving cat Callie by her side.
Sandra V Bethel, 80 of Holland passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her loving husband of fifty eight years, Leonard; daughter, Libby Gonzalez; four brothers and one sister.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving children, Kellie (Larry) Eckman and Ken (Kathy) Bethel; grandchildren, Michael (Andrea) Eckman, John Eckman, Johnna (Eric) Sells, Andrew Gonzalez, Estefan (Amanda) Gonzalez, Devin Gonzalez, Jennifer Bethel and Kenneth Zachary Bethel; seven great grandchildren and many friends.
Services have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)856-8879. She will be laid to rest at Springfield Township Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Holland Springfield Spencer Historical Society, 5750 Eber Road, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571.
