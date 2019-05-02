Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Sandrous "Larue" Crutchfield

Sandrous "Larue" Crutchfield Obituary
MR. SANDROUS "LARUE" CRUTCHFIELD

Mr. Sandrous "Larue" Crutchfield, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was a graduate of Person County High School and worked as a Truck Driver. He is survived by mother, Christine Bailey; children, Kimberly Brown, Pamela and Jason Crutchfield; brothers, Anthony and Bryant Crutchfield; sister Dale Crutchfield and 3 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 6 pm Friday, May 3, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 5 pm Family Hour/ Wake.

Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019
