|
|
MR. SANDROUS "LARUE" CRUTCHFIELD
Mr. Sandrous "Larue" Crutchfield, 69, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was a graduate of Person County High School and worked as a Truck Driver. He is survived by mother, Christine Bailey; children, Kimberly Brown, Pamela and Jason Crutchfield; brothers, Anthony and Bryant Crutchfield; sister Dale Crutchfield and 3 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 6 pm Friday, May 3, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 5 pm Family Hour/ Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019