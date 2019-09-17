The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Sandy K. Johnson


1948 - 2019
Sandy K. Johnson Obituary
Sandy K. Johnson

Sandy K. Johnson, 71, of Williston, OH passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 7, 1948 in Fremont, OH to Paul C. and Bernice Irene (Homler) Hutchins. On May 6, 1997 in Hilton Head, SC she married Daniel David Johnson, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 2019. Sandy worked as caregiver on staff at the Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, OH for 27 ½ years, before retiring in November of 2017. She also had worked as a waitress for the former Star & Lil's and helped run the former Woodville Hunt Club. She was a member of the Heather Downs Country Club and an avid golfer. She even played 50 holes on her 50th birthday. Sandy dearly loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Sandy is survived by her children, Sharon (Craig) Blausey, Crystal (Will) Groll, and Jerry (Michele) Aldrich; 6 grandkids; 3 great grandkids; step-son, Eric (Wendy) Johnson; 2 step-grandchildren, and siblings, Margaret (Phil) Fairbanks, Doug (Sue) Swenty, and Marilyn Stevens. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Paula Lively, Herb Swenty, Ray Swenty, Carolyn Swenty, Billy Swenty, Mike Swenty, and Judy Sexton.

Memorial services for Sandy will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, OH with visitation one hour prior from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place in Allen Township Cemetery, Williston, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Sandy can be given the Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, OH or Ohio Living Hospice. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhome

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
