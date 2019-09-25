|
Sandy S. (Kuresz) Karamol
Sandy S. Karamol (Kuresz), 75 years old, passed away on Monday, September 23rd at 8:59 A.M. in her sleep at her home of 41 years in Monclova, Ohio.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The funeral will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway St., Maumee.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019