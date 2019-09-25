The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church,
108 W. Broadway St
Maumee, OH
Sandy S. (Kuresz) Karamol

Sandy S. (Kuresz) Karamol Obituary
Sandy S. (Kuresz) Karamol

Sandy S. Karamol (Kuresz), 75 years old, passed away on Monday, September 23rd at 8:59 A.M. in her sleep at her home of 41 years in Monclova, Ohio.

Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The funeral will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 108 W. Broadway St., Maumee.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 25, 2019
