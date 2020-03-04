Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map

Santiago Garza Jr.


1934 - 2020
Santiago Garza Jr. Obituary
Santiago Garza Jr.

Santiago Garza Jr., 85, of Oregon, Ohio passed away March 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on October 7, 1934 in Laredo, Texas to Santiago and Octavia (Jaramillo) Garza. Santiago worked as a railroad car repairman for over 45 years, before retiring in 1995. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and liked to dabble in the stock market. Santiago loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Santiago is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rose Mary; children, Diane (Tony), Gloria, Michael, Richard, Christina and Angela; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 3 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 5 siblings.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Santiago's name can be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020
