I was in Mrs Croy’s class in third grade at White House elementary school and her sixth grade class at fallen Timbers middle school. They say it’s a good thing when you can remember your teachers. They must’ve had some positive affect on you. Mrs. Croy was a great teacher. Although I can’t believe she continue to teach after she had to put up with me and my friends! I remember her fondly and I remember a few of her jokes actually. RIP, mrs. Croy.

Mark S Banasiak

Student