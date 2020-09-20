Sara "Sally" A. (Utz) Croy
On September 15, 2020, Sara Ann (Utz) Croy, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother passed away at the age of 92 at Pathways at Browning Masonic Community.
Sally was born on August 18, 1928 in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ervin Jacob and Ann Pauline Utz. She married the love of her life, James A. Croy on August 13, 1947.
Sally graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Bowling Green State University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education. Sally taught at Whitehouse Elementary School for 18 years (14 years as a third grade teacher and 4 years as a second grade teacher). After her retirement in 1988, she volunteered for 14 years in the school's library. In addition to volunteering at the library, Sally volunteered at the Waterville Historical Society as a docent. Sally was an active member of the Waterville United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She and her husband Jim were named Waterville's Hometown Heroes in 2001 and Sally was inducted into the Anthony Wayne Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005. Sally never showed up for a social visit empty-handed – chocolate chip cookies were a staple in her baking repertoire.
Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; her parents; and her brother, Richard Jones Utz. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (Von) Plessner of Bryan, OH, Susan Norton of Salem, SC, James R. (Deb) Croy of Ottawa, OH, Paul (Julie) Croy of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Bruce, Elizabeth, Eric, Anastasia, Joshua, Jamey, Taylor, Anna, Lily; great grandchildren, Dylan, Naethan, Amanda, Megan, Jakob, Ella, Amaya, Jacob, Jordan, Jillian and Jaxson; great-great grandchildren, Addie, Gracie and Kaylie.
Due to Covid concerns, the immediate family will be having a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Waterville United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Pathways unit at the Browning Masonic Community for the love and care they gave to Sally for the last years of her life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com