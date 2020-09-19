(News story) Sara Ann "Sally" Croy, who wove teaching and learning through her daily activities before, during, and after her career as an educator, died Tuesday at Pathways at Browning Masonic Community, Waterville. She was 92.
She'd developed an infection, her son Paul Croy said. She was a resident of Pathways, the memory care unit, the last two years, but lived at the Browning Masonic Community for nearly eight years.
Mrs. Croy taught at Whitehouse Elementary School in the Anthony Wayne school district for 18 years, retiring in 1988. She taught third grade for 14 years and second grade for four years.
"She loved books and was a big reader and spent a lot of time reading to her students," her son said.
After high school, she attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She resumed her education in the late 1960s and received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Bowling Green State University.
When her oldest three were growing up, she helped out at their school. She took part in her daughters' Girl Scout activities.
"She'd always been an educator," daughter Susan said. "Education was part of her makeup.
"She was a patient, caring person. She loved kids. Always if there was a kid around, my mom was there," her daughter said. "She was very creative, and she didn't have any issues about getting down on the floor and playing with people and letting us make messes. She would read us stories, and we would act them out."
At Whitehouse Elementary, Mrs. Croy posted a new joke weekly for students. A hospice nurse told her family that "she couldn't wait to get to school to see what the joke of the week was," daughter Susan said.
For 14 years after she retired, Mrs. Croy volunteered in the school library.
She and husband, James, lived in the portion of Wood County's Middleton Township in the Anthony Wayne district. They were long involved in the Waterville community. He was a Boy Scout leader.
Mrs. Croy was a volunteer docent for the Waterville Historical Society and gave walking tours of the historic district. She took the historical society's "suitcase museum" to schools to show students artifacts of childhood past - maybe an old-style slate or hornbook. She might demonstrate hoop rolling.
For about a decade, into their early 80s, the couple delivered meals to senior residents and the homebound. He made the soup; she baked the dessert.
In 2001, the Croys were honored as Waterville hometown heroes. Mrs. Croy was a 2005 inductee to the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
"They didn't exactly look for the limelight," son Paul said. "They were perfectly happy volunteering without anyone saying anything."
The couple early in retirement stayed and took courses at Elderhostels on Indian reservations in the southwest.
She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Wapakoneta, Ohio, to Ann Pauline and Ervin Utz. Her father became a deputy commissioner of Indian Affairs with the U.S. Interior Department, and she grew up in Bethesda, Md., where she went to high school. She spent summers with extended family in Ottawa, Ohio, and there she met her husband, a Putnam County native. He became a poultry farmer, first in the Ottawa area and then in Middleton Township.
The couple married Aug. 13, 1947. Mr. Croy died Dec. 9, 2012.
Surviving are her daughters Kathryn Plessner and Susan Norton; sons James and Paul Croy; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, graveside services will be private. Arrangements are by Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville.
The family suggests tributes to the building fund of Waterville United Methodist Church or the Anthony Wayne Education Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.