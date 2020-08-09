1/
Sara Irene Satterthwaite
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Irene Satterthwaite

12/26/1978 - 08/05/2020

Sara Irene Satterthwaite, 41, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1978, to David James and Ann Marie (Nortz) Satterthwaite.

Sara was raised and cared for by her parents for 20 years and due to her disabilities became a resident at Sunshine Communities. Sara had a secure and active life, and was a fighter with her medical issues. Her presence and smile brought joy to family, friends, staff and volunteers at both home and at Sunshine. She loved water, sunshine, music, and horseback riding. She was happy to help others by donating her organs. She will be dearly missed but is reunited with her brother, Sean and they begin their next journey together.

In addition to her parents, Sara is survived by her sister, Liz A. Satterthwaite; nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother, Sean Satterthwaite; uncle, Tom.

Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Communities or made in the care of Ann Marie Satterthwaite for a scholarship fund for Sara's nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved