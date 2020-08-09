Sara Irene Satterthwaite
12/26/1978 - 08/05/2020
Sara Irene Satterthwaite, 41, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1978, to David James and Ann Marie (Nortz) Satterthwaite.
Sara was raised and cared for by her parents for 20 years and due to her disabilities became a resident at Sunshine Communities. Sara had a secure and active life, and was a fighter with her medical issues. Her presence and smile brought joy to family, friends, staff and volunteers at both home and at Sunshine. She loved water, sunshine, music, and horseback riding. She was happy to help others by donating her organs. She will be dearly missed but is reunited with her brother, Sean and they begin their next journey together.
In addition to her parents, Sara is survived by her sister, Liz A. Satterthwaite; nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; brother, Sean Satterthwaite; uncle, Tom.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Communities or made in the care of Ann Marie Satterthwaite for a scholarship fund for Sara's nieces, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com