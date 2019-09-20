|
|
Sara Jane Moynihan
Sara Jane Moynihan died peacefully and surrounded by love on September 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born on October 19, 1964, in Chicago IL. Sara was the youngest of five children of Joseph Francis and Vivian (Michels) Moynihan.
After moving to Toledo as a little girl, Sara embraced her new home city and state. She graduated from The Ohio State University and became a dedicated and excitable Buckeye football fan. She earned her MBA from the University of Toledo and used her business skills to run the ProMedica Courier Services. She worked efficiently and tirelessly for her community of couriers.
Those of you who were blessed to know Sara remember her generous heart. She cheered at fundraisers, walked to raise awareness, recruited volunteers with enthusiasm. The organization that moved Sara the most was Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo. At the time of her death, she served as the third female President of the Board of Trustees in the 125-year history of the Clubs.
If you knew Sara, you knew her kindness, her superb sense of humor, and her affirmative spirit. Memorialize her by giving of yourself unconditionally, making someone laugh joyfully, and celebrating all those you love. As a more tangible memorial, please consider a donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo (2250 N Detroit Ave, Toledo OH 43606 or http://www.bgctoledo.org/).
Sara is survived by her siblings, Vivian (the late Dennis Young), Humphrey (Connie), Brendan (Cathleen), and John (Cathy); nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; friends and colleagues.
There will be a celebration of Sara's life on October 12, 2019, from 1 – 5pm at the ProMedica Flower Hospital Conference Center, 5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019