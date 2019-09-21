|
(News story) Sara Moynihan, who brought order and commitment to her workplace and her long record of volunteerism, died Sept. 7 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. She was 54.
She learned she had cancer after going to the emergency room in late July because she felt unwell, her sister, Vivian Moynihan said. She had survived a different type of cancer about a decade ago. Already active in community causes, "that gave her more of a heart," her sister said. "She was a mentor to people dealing with a cancer diagnosis."
For more than a decade, Ms. Moynihan, of Sylvania Township, was director of ProMedica Courier Services. She oversaw an entity that combined a former medical transportation business and departments of Toledo Hospital to transport specimens, supplies, and documents.
She had a keen sense of organization and logistics, her sister said.
"I'm not sure a computer is even a good comparison," her sister said. "She could think of an issue and get ahead of it. She liked an intense challenge, and she was a doer."
Toni Moore, who worked with her at United Way of Greater Toledo, said, "She was very well organized. Nothing was seat of the pants, not ever."
In 1996, Toledo Area JayCees honored her as one of 20 outstanding community leaders under age 40.
Ms. Moynihan volunteered for years at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, served on the board and, most recently, was board president.
"She was a friend, leader, philanthropist, and mentor for all who knew her," said Dave Wehrmeister, executive director.
In the late 1980s, she was on the staff at United Way of Greater Toledo and became co-director of development. She remained involved, raising funds and volunteering for such organizations as Leadership Toledo, the , the American Red Cross, and JDRF Diabetes Foundation.
"She was a gift to anybody who knew her," Mrs. Moore said. "She had a great sense of wanting to make a difference in our community for the organizations she volunteered for, for the people in her life. Her focus was to make the world a better place."
David Schlaudecker, a former executive director of Leadership Toledo, called her the "beloved mother" of the program.
"All she did was give back to the community constantly," Mr. Schlaudecker said.
She called herself an "extroverted shy person," her sister recalled. "She liked to bond with people and liked to enjoy the experience. She had fun when she was working with people."
She was born Oct. 19, 1964, in Chicago to Vivian and Joseph Moynihan. She grew up in South Toledo and was a graduate of the former McAuley High School. She received a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and a master of business administration from the University of Toledo.
Surviving are her sister, Vivian Moynihan, and brothers Humphrey, Brendan, and John Moynihan.
A celebration of life is to be held from 1-5 p.m. Oct 12 in the ProProMedica Flower Hospital Conference Center, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo, 2250 N. Detroit Ave, Toledo, 43606, or bgctoledo.org.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 21, 2019