Sara Myles
10/26/1950 - 9/25/2020
Sara Myles was born to Virgil (Sam) and Patricia Courtney on October 26, 1950. She died at Henry County Hospital on September 25, 2020. She married James Cook in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1977. She married Jerry Myles in 1980 and he preceded her in death in 1987.
She is survived by sons, Philip Cook, his wife Nicole and Clark Myles. She also was grandma to Courtney Nacole and Kira Leigh Myles. She is survived by her sister, Jane Myers and her husband Ralph; niece, Abby Vetter; sister-in-law, Janet Myles and brother-in-law, John Myles and his wife Peggy; Honorary Mother, Betty Marlow-Miller and many cousins. She enjoyed all her children's and grandchildren's friends and was known as their honorary mom and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Cook and Jerome Myles.
Sara was the 1968 valedictorian of the last graduating class of Grand Rapids High School and a 1972 graduate of BGSU. She earned her Paralegal Certification from the University of Toledo. Sara was a veteran who proudly served in the Woman's Army Corp from 1972-1974. She owned the Stitch in Time shop in Napoleon and enjoyed crocheting. Sara worked as a paralegal for the Henry County Prosecutor's Office and for Hanna and Fisher Law Office. She retired in 2017 as Recorder of Henry County. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Sara was a founding member of the Friends of the Library/Liberty Center, Order of Eastern Star Triune Chapter #344, Ohio Recorders Association, and the Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post and Auxiliary #232. She belonged to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church where she was a certified lay minister and served as the organist for many years. Despite many trials, her faith in her Savior never waivered. She was quiet in that faith, which spoke volumes to her family and friends. As a two-time cancer survivor, Sara has donated her body to the Anatomical Donation Program at The University of Toledo.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2:00 – 8:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 302 E. Maple Street, Liberty Center, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, 307 East Street, Liberty Center, Ohio. The family asks that due to COVID-19, that everyone wears a mask for the Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Life Service. Memorial Contributions in Sara's honor may be gifted to the Liberty Center Music Boosters, the Liberty Center Public Library, or the Liberty Center United Methodist Church. Hanneman Funeral Home Liberty Center is honored to serve Sara's family and encourage everyone to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
.